The Los Angeles Angels (66-77) will look for continued power from a batter on a roll versus the Cleveland Guardians (68-75) on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Logan O'Hoppe is riding a two-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (10-3) to the mound, while Kenny Rosenberg (0-1) will take the ball for the Angels.

Guardians vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (10-3, 3.05 ERA) vs Rosenberg - LAA (0-1, 5.54 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee (10-3) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Minnesota Twins.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.05 ERA this season with 9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 23 games.

He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Bibee will look to finish five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.

He has made 23 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Tanner Bibee vs. Angels

The Angels have scored 669 runs this season, which ranks 12th in MLB. They have 1205 hits, 17th in baseball, with 206 home runs (third in the league).

The Angels have gone 2-for-24 with an RBI in 7 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenny Rosenberg

Rosenberg (0-1) gets the start for the Angels, his second of the season.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In three appearances this season, he has put up a 5.54 ERA and averages 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .302 against him.

