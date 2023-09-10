The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Kenny Rosenberg and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Angels.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Kenny Rosenberg

Kenny Rosenberg TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .307 with 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 27 walks.

In 67.6% of his games this year (69 of 102), Naylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (34.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 15 games this year (14.7%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Naylor has driven home a run in 45 games this season (44.1%), including more than one RBI in 20.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..

He has scored in 33 games this season (32.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 52 .303 AVG .311 .338 OBP .360 .463 SLG .534 16 XBH 25 7 HR 9 32 RBI 53 31/12 K/BB 27/15 2 SB 5

Angels Pitching Rankings