Josh Naylor vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Kenny Rosenberg and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Angels.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Kenny Rosenberg
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Angels Player Props
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .307 with 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 27 walks.
- In 67.6% of his games this year (69 of 102), Naylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (34.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 15 games this year (14.7%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Naylor has driven home a run in 45 games this season (44.1%), including more than one RBI in 20.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..
- He has scored in 33 games this season (32.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|52
|.303
|AVG
|.311
|.338
|OBP
|.360
|.463
|SLG
|.534
|16
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|53
|31/12
|K/BB
|27/15
|2
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (184 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rosenberg (0-1) starts for the Angels, his second this season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.