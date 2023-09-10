Kerry Carpenter vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the hill, on September 10 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs White Sox Player Props
|Tigers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .293 with 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 26 walks.
- Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 64.6% of his games this year (64 of 99), with multiple hits 29 times (29.3%).
- He has gone deep in 18 games this season (18.2%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34 games this year (34.3%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (15.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.349
|AVG
|.237
|.398
|OBP
|.312
|.512
|SLG
|.527
|15
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|14
|24
|RBI
|33
|41/11
|K/BB
|48/15
|3
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.90).
- The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Scholtens (1-7) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.38 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.