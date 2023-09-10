The Cleveland Guardians, including Kole Calhoun (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kenny Rosenberg and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Kenny Rosenberg

Kenny Rosenberg TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun has five doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .231.

Calhoun has gotten a hit in 17 of 28 games this year (60.7%), with at least two hits on six occasions (21.4%).

He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.7% of his games this season, Calhoun has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 11 of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .207 AVG .261 .288 OBP .358 .345 SLG .391 4 XBH 4 2 HR 1 7 RBI 9 12/5 K/BB 9/7 0 SB 0

