Kole Calhoun vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Kole Calhoun (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kenny Rosenberg and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Kenny Rosenberg
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun has five doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .231.
- Calhoun has gotten a hit in 17 of 28 games this year (60.7%), with at least two hits on six occasions (21.4%).
- He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.7% of his games this season, Calhoun has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 11 of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.207
|AVG
|.261
|.288
|OBP
|.358
|.345
|SLG
|.391
|4
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|12/5
|K/BB
|9/7
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.78 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Rosenberg (0-1) takes the mound for the Angels to make his second start this season.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
