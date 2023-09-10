The Cleveland Guardians, including Kole Calhoun (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kenny Rosenberg and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Kenny Rosenberg
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun has five doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .231.
  • Calhoun has gotten a hit in 17 of 28 games this year (60.7%), with at least two hits on six occasions (21.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 35.7% of his games this season, Calhoun has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 11 of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
.207 AVG .261
.288 OBP .358
.345 SLG .391
4 XBH 4
2 HR 1
7 RBI 9
12/5 K/BB 9/7
0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Angels' 4.78 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Rosenberg (0-1) takes the mound for the Angels to make his second start this season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
