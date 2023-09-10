In the Week 1 tilt between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Marquise Goodwin get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Marquise Goodwin score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a TD)

Goodwin's stats last season: 27 receptions, 387 yards, four TDs, 29.8 yards per game (on 42 targets).

Goodwin had a touchdown catch in three games last season out of 12 games played. He had multiple TD receptions only one time.

Marquise Goodwin Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 2 2 22 0 Week 2 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 5 2 31 0 Week 6 Cardinals 2 2 26 0 Week 7 @Chargers 5 4 67 2 Week 8 Giants 5 4 33 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 2 2 38 1 Week 12 Raiders 3 3 48 0 Week 13 @Rams 2 1 17 0 Week 14 Panthers 6 5 95 1 Week 15 49ers 5 2 10 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 4 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.