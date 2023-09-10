The Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has 16 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while hitting .251.
  • Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this season (52 of 84), with multiple hits 14 times (16.7%).
  • In three games this season, he has gone deep (3.6%, and 1% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 23.8% of his games this year, Cabrera has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (7.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 17 of 84 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 43
.255 AVG .247
.318 OBP .311
.350 SLG .329
9 XBH 10
2 HR 1
12 RBI 16
36/13 K/BB 27/13
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.90).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox are sending Scholtens (1-7) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.38 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.38, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .273 batting average against him.
