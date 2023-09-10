Myles Straw -- with an on-base percentage of .161 in his past 10 games, 134 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Los Angeles Angels, with Kenny Rosenberg on the mound, on September 10 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Kenny Rosenberg

Kenny Rosenberg TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks while batting .232.

Straw has had a hit in 74 of 130 games this season (56.9%), including multiple hits 22 times (16.9%).

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

In 22 games this season (16.9%), Straw has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (3.1%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 43 games this year (33.1%), including eight multi-run games (6.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 66 .206 AVG .256 .261 OBP .324 .266 SLG .314 10 XBH 10 0 HR 1 12 RBI 14 45/16 K/BB 44/22 4 SB 13

Angels Pitching Rankings