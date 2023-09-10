Will Nick Chubb Score a Touchdown Against the Bengals in Week 1?
With the Cleveland Browns squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Nick Chubb a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Nick Chubb score a touchdown against the Bengals?
Odds to score a TD this game: -189 (Bet $18.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- A year ago, Chubb collected 1,525 yards rushing (89.7 per game) and scored 12 TDs on the ground.
- In eight games last season, he ran for a touchdown, including three games with multiple rushing TDs.
- He had one touchdown catch last season (in 17 games).
Nick Chubb Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Panthers
|22
|141
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|17
|87
|3
|3
|26
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|23
|113
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Falcons
|19
|118
|1
|2
|9
|0
|Week 5
|Chargers
|17
|134
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|12
|56
|0
|1
|14
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|16
|91
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|23
|101
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Dolphins
|11
|63
|1
|3
|18
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|14
|19
|0
|3
|48
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|26
|116
|1
|1
|16
|0
|Week 13
|@Texans
|17
|80
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Bengals
|14
|34
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 15
|Ravens
|21
|99
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Saints
|24
|92
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 17
|@Commanders
|14
|104
|0
|1
|12
|0
|Week 18
|@Steelers
|12
|77
|0
|5
|45
|1
