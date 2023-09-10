The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Kenny Rosenberg and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Kenny Rosenberg
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .375, fueled by 42 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 40th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 124th in slugging.
  • Kwan has reached base via a hit in 96 games this year (of 139 played), and had multiple hits in 44 of those games.
  • He has homered in 3.6% of his games in 2023, and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kwan has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (25.2%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (6.5%).
  • In 48.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
71 GP 68
.248 AVG .296
.332 OBP .347
.337 SLG .412
19 XBH 23
2 HR 3
19 RBI 30
40/34 K/BB 26/24
10 SB 7

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.78).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (184 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Angels will look to Rosenberg (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
