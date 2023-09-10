The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Kenny Rosenberg and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Kenny Rosenberg

Kenny Rosenberg TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .375, fueled by 42 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 40th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 124th in slugging.

Kwan has reached base via a hit in 96 games this year (of 139 played), and had multiple hits in 44 of those games.

He has homered in 3.6% of his games in 2023, and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.

Kwan has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (25.2%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (6.5%).

In 48.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 68 .248 AVG .296 .332 OBP .347 .337 SLG .412 19 XBH 23 2 HR 3 19 RBI 30 40/34 K/BB 26/24 10 SB 7

