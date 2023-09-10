The Detroit Tigers (65-77) host the Chicago White Sox (55-87) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

Jesse Scholtens (1-7) will take the mound for the White Sox. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Tigers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: TBA - DET vs Scholtens - CHW (1-7, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens

Scholtens (1-7 with a 4.38 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

In 23 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .273 against him.

Scholtens enters this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Scholtens has put together six starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

In nine of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Jesse Scholtens vs. Tigers

The opposing Tigers offense has the 29th-ranked slugging percentage (.377) and ranks 25th in home runs hit (143) in all of MLB. They have a collective .235 batting average, and are 25th in the league with 1125 total hits and 29th in MLB action scoring 561 runs.

Scholtens has pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out three against the Tigers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.