Tyler Freeman -- .125 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Kenny Rosenberg on the mound, on September 10 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Kenny Rosenberg
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman is batting .241 with six doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Freeman has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 39 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Freeman has had an RBI in nine games this season.
  • In nine of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 19
.288 AVG .203
.383 OBP .224
.404 SLG .297
4 XBH 4
1 HR 1
4 RBI 5
7/7 K/BB 16/1
2 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Angels have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (184 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Angels will send Rosenberg (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
