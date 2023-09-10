Tyler Freeman -- .125 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Kenny Rosenberg on the mound, on September 10 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman is batting .241 with six doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Freeman has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 39 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Freeman has had an RBI in nine games this season.

In nine of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 19 .288 AVG .203 .383 OBP .224 .404 SLG .297 4 XBH 4 1 HR 1 4 RBI 5 7/7 K/BB 16/1 2 SB 1

