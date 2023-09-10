Zack Short vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Zack Short, with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the hill, September 10 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the White Sox.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs White Sox Player Props
|Tigers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short has nine doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while hitting .216.
- Short has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has homered in six games this season (7.2%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Short has driven in a run in 17 games this season (20.5%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 13 of 83 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|35
|.248
|AVG
|.174
|.317
|OBP
|.268
|.416
|SLG
|.267
|9
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|9
|31/12
|K/BB
|28/11
|2
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.38 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.