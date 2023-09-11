At the moment the Cleveland Browns are 10th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2200.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the AFC North: +220
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

Cleveland Betting Insights

  • Cleveland covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Browns games.
  • Cleveland put up 349.1 yards per game on offense last season (14th in ), and it ranked 14th on the other side of the ball with 331.2 yards allowed per game.
  • The Browns went 4-4 at home last year and 3-6 on the road.
  • As the underdog in the game, Cleveland was 3-6. When favored, the Browns were 3-4.
  • The Browns were 3-3 in the AFC North and 4-8 in the AFC overall.

Browns Impact Players

  • Nick Chubb ran for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.
  • In the passing game, Chubb scored one touchdown, with 27 receptions for 239 yards.
  • Amari Cooper had 78 catches for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.
  • In 17 games a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 receptions for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • Deshaun Watson threw for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.
  • Myles Garrett had 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

Browns Player Futures

Za'Darius Smith Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Nick Chubb Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Denzel Ward Defensive Player of the Year Odds
David Njoku Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Myles Garrett Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Deshaun Watson MVP Odds
Amari Cooper Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Cedric Tillman Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Elijah Moore Offensive Player of the Year Odds

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +1300
2 September 18 @ Steelers - +6600
3 September 24 Titans - +10000
4 October 1 Ravens - +1600
BYE - - - -
6 October 15 49ers - +750
7 October 22 @ Colts - +15000
8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +4000
9 November 5 Cardinals - +50000
10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1600
11 November 19 Steelers - +6600
12 November 26 @ Broncos - +6600
13 December 3 @ Rams - +6600
14 December 10 Jaguars - +2200
15 December 17 Bears - +10000
16 December 24 @ Texans - +30000
17 December 28 Jets - +2200
18 January 7 @ Bengals - +1300

