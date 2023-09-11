After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Gabriel Arias and the Cleveland Guardians take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .212 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks.

Arias has picked up a hit in 46.7% of his 92 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.2% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 16.3% of his games this season, Arias has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (6.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (27.2%), including six games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .188 AVG .234 .275 OBP .293 .286 SLG .421 7 XBH 15 3 HR 6 9 RBI 12 52/16 K/BB 47/12 2 SB 0

