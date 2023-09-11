Gabriel Arias vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Gabriel Arias and the Cleveland Guardians take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .212 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks.
- Arias has picked up a hit in 46.7% of his 92 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.2% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16.3% of his games this season, Arias has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (6.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (27.2%), including six games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.188
|AVG
|.234
|.275
|OBP
|.293
|.286
|SLG
|.421
|7
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|6
|9
|RBI
|12
|52/16
|K/BB
|47/12
|2
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cobb (7-6) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 27th start of the season. He has a 3.74 ERA in 144 1/3 innings pitched, with 128 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, Sept. 3 against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.74), 39th in WHIP (1.316), and 36th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
