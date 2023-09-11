Monday's game features the San Francisco Giants (73-70) and the Cleveland Guardians (68-76) squaring off at Oracle Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Giants according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET on September 11.

The Giants will give the ball to Alex Cobb (7-6, 3.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Gavin Williams (2-5, 3.34 ERA).

Guardians vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Guardians vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians will be named as the underdog for the first time this season.

Cleveland has a mark of 10-20 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (579 total).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.98 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

