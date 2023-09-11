Bo Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Monday at Oracle Park against Alex Cobb, who is the named starter for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Guardians have +120 odds to play spoiler. A 7.5-run over/under is set for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -145 +120 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Guardians and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

The Guardians' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (42.6%) in those contests.

Cleveland has entered 30 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 10-20 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 58 of its 142 games with a total.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 7-3-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-36 32-40 27-24 41-52 48-44 20-32

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.