Alex Cobb takes the mound for the San Francisco Giants on Monday at Oracle Park against Bo Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 109 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland ranks 28th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 579 (four per game).

The Guardians have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Cleveland strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

The Guardians rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.290 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians' Gavin Williams (2-5) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on one hit in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Williams has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has made 14 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Gavin Williams Joe Ryan 9/7/2023 Angels L 3-2 Away Cal Quantrill Jhonathan Diaz 9/8/2023 Angels W 6-3 Away Logan Allen Griffin Canning 9/9/2023 Angels L 6-2 Away Lucas Giolito Tyler Anderson 9/10/2023 Angels L 2-1 Away Tanner Bibee Kenny Rosenberg 9/11/2023 Giants - Away Gavin Williams Alex Cobb 9/12/2023 Giants - Away Cal Quantrill Sean Manaea 9/13/2023 Giants - Away Logan Allen Kyle Harrison 9/15/2023 Rangers - Home Lucas Giolito Jon Gray 9/16/2023 Rangers - Home Tanner Bibee Nathan Eovaldi 9/17/2023 Rangers - Home Gavin Williams Max Scherzer

