In the series opener on Monday, September 11, Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (73-70) square off against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (68-76). The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The favored Giants have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Alex Cobb - SF (7-6, 3.74 ERA) vs Gavin Williams - CLE (2-5, 3.34 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Guardians' matchup against the Giants but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Guardians (+120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Guardians to beat the Giants with those odds, and the Guardians emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Steven Kwan hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 69 times and won 37, or 53.6%, of those games.

The Giants have gone 22-18 (winning 55% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and won every time.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (42.6%) in those games.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious 10 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Steven Kwan 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+1400) 0.5 (+185) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+130) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+180) Ramón Laureano 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+160) Kole Calhoun 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.