Kole Calhoun -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on September 11 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun has five doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .241.

In 62.1% of his 29 games this season, Calhoun has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

In 13.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.9% of his games this year, Calhoun has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (13.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (41.4%), including one multi-run game.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .207 AVG .280 .288 OBP .368 .345 SLG .460 4 XBH 5 2 HR 2 7 RBI 10 12/5 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings