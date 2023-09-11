Kole Calhoun vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kole Calhoun -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on September 11 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun has five doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .241.
- In 62.1% of his 29 games this season, Calhoun has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- In 13.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.9% of his games this year, Calhoun has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (13.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (41.4%), including one multi-run game.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.207
|AVG
|.280
|.288
|OBP
|.368
|.345
|SLG
|.460
|4
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|10
|12/5
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants will send Cobb (7-6) to the mound to make his 27th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 128 strikeouts through 144 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, Sept. 3 against the San Diego Padres, the righty tossed three innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.74), 39th in WHIP (1.316), and 36th in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
