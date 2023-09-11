MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Monday, September 11
If you're looking for Monday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right place. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Charlie Morton and the Braves against Taijuan Walker and the Phillies.
Read on to find the likely starters for every game on the docket for September 11.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Braves at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Morton (14-11) to the mound as they play the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Walker (15-5) for the game between the clubs Monday.
|ATL: Morton
|PHI: Walker
|27 (151.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (147.1 IP)
|3.32
|ERA
|4.21
|10.0
|K/9
|7.5
For a full breakdown of the Morton vs Walker matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Braves at Phillies
- ATL Odds to Win: -140
- PHI Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 10 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Braves at Phillies
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cardinals at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson (6-1) to the bump as they face the Orioles, who will give the start to Dean Kremer (12-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Monday.
|STL: Hudson
|BAL: Kremer
|14 (61 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (154.2 IP)
|4.43
|ERA
|4.07
|5.2
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -165
- STL Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Cardinals at Orioles
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Nationals at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (9-13) to the mound as they face the Pirates Monday.
|WSH: Corbin
|PIT: TBD
|28 (158.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|5.29
|ERA
|-
|6.3
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Nationals at Pirates
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Braves at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will face the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Michael Lorenzen (8-9) when the clubs face off Monday.
|ATL: TBD
|PHI: Lorenzen
|-
|Games/IP
|24 (143.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.95
|-
|K/9
|6.5
Live Stream Braves at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Rangers at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (9-6) to the hill as they play the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt (14-7) when the clubs meet on Monday.
|TEX: Dunning
|TOR: Bassitt
|30 (146 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (173.1 IP)
|3.95
|ERA
|3.69
|7.1
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -150
- TEX Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rangers at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Diamondbacks at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies (2-5) to the mound as they face the Mets, who will look to Jose Quintana (2-5) when the clubs meet on Monday.
|ARI: Davies
|NYM: Quintana
|15 (71.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (54 IP)
|6.81
|ERA
|3.00
|7.4
|K/9
|6.5
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -145
- ARI Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Yankees at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (9-8) to the mound as they face the Red Sox, who will look to Kutter Crawford (6-7) when the clubs meet on Monday.
|NYY: Schmidt
|BOS: Crawford
|29 (140.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (107.1 IP)
|4.54
|ERA
|4.28
|8.9
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -135
- NYY Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 10 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Yankees at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Royals at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Brady Singer (8-10) to the mound as they play the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease (6-7) when the clubs face off Monday.
|KC: Singer
|CHW: Cease
|27 (148.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (153.2 IP)
|5.34
|ERA
|5.04
|7.7
|K/9
|10.7
Live Stream Royals at White Sox
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rays at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (8-5) to the mound as they take on the Twins, who will look to Sonny Gray (7-6) for the game between the clubs on Monday.
|TB: Glasnow
|MIN: Gray
|17 (99.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (163 IP)
|3.07
|ERA
|2.93
|12.1
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Rays at Twins
- TB Odds to Win: -135
- MIN Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rays at Twins
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Marlins at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (9-8) to the bump as they play the Brewers, who will counter with Brandon Woodruff (4-1) when the teams play Monday.
|MIA: Luzardo
|MIL: Woodruff
|28 (155.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (47 IP)
|3.77
|ERA
|2.30
|10.5
|K/9
|10.5
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -160
- MIA Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Marlins at Brewers
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Athletics at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Mason Miller (0-2) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will give the start to Framber Valdez (11-9) when the teams face off Monday.
|OAK: Miller
|HOU: Valdez
|5 (23.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (174.2 IP)
|3.09
|ERA
|3.30
|9.6
|K/9
|8.7
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -300
- OAK Odds to Win: +230
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Athletics at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cubs at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Jordan Wicks (3-0) to the mound as they take on the Rockies, who will look to Kyle Freeland (6-14) for the game between the clubs Monday.
|CHC: Wicks
|COL: Freeland
|3 (16.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (146.2 IP)
|2.16
|ERA
|5.09
|7.0
|K/9
|5.6
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Rockies
- CHC Odds to Win: -185
- COL Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 11.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Cubs at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Angels at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Reid Detmers (3-10) to the bump as they take on the Mariners, who will give the start to Logan Gilbert (13-5) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.
|LAA: Detmers
|SEA: Gilbert
|25 (130.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (167 IP)
|4.89
|ERA
|3.61
|10.1
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Angels at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -225
- LAA Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Angels at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Guardians at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Gavin Williams (2-5) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb (7-6) when the teams play on Monday.
|CLE: Williams
|SF: Cobb
|14 (70 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (144.1 IP)
|3.34
|ERA
|3.74
|9.3
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -145
- CLE Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Guardians at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Padres at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Pedro Avila (1-2) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will look to Gavin Stone (0-0) when the clubs play Monday.
|SD: Avila
|LAD: Stone
|10 (37 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|2.19
|ERA
|-
|9.2
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Padres at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -165
- SD Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Padres at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.