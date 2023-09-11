If you're looking for Monday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right place. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Charlie Morton and the Braves against Taijuan Walker and the Phillies.

Read on to find the likely starters for every game on the docket for September 11.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Braves at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Morton (14-11) to the mound as they play the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Walker (15-5) for the game between the clubs Monday.

ATL: Morton PHI: Walker 27 (151.2 IP) Games/IP 27 (147.1 IP) 3.32 ERA 4.21 10.0 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Braves at Phillies

ATL Odds to Win: -140

-140 PHI Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 10 runs

Cardinals at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson (6-1) to the bump as they face the Orioles, who will give the start to Dean Kremer (12-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Monday.

STL: Hudson BAL: Kremer 14 (61 IP) Games/IP 28 (154.2 IP) 4.43 ERA 4.07 5.2 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -165

-165 STL Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9 runs

Nationals at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (9-13) to the mound as they face the Pirates Monday.

WSH: Corbin PIT: TBD 28 (158.1 IP) Games/IP - 5.29 ERA - 6.3 K/9 -

Braves at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will face the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Michael Lorenzen (8-9) when the clubs face off Monday.

ATL: TBD PHI: Lorenzen - Games/IP 24 (143.2 IP) - ERA 3.95 - K/9 6.5

Rangers at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (9-6) to the hill as they play the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt (14-7) when the clubs meet on Monday.

TEX: Dunning TOR: Bassitt 30 (146 IP) Games/IP 29 (173.1 IP) 3.95 ERA 3.69 7.1 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -150

-150 TEX Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Diamondbacks at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies (2-5) to the mound as they face the Mets, who will look to Jose Quintana (2-5) when the clubs meet on Monday.

ARI: Davies NYM: Quintana 15 (71.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (54 IP) 6.81 ERA 3.00 7.4 K/9 6.5

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -145

-145 ARI Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

Yankees at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (9-8) to the mound as they face the Red Sox, who will look to Kutter Crawford (6-7) when the clubs meet on Monday.

NYY: Schmidt BOS: Crawford 29 (140.2 IP) Games/IP 27 (107.1 IP) 4.54 ERA 4.28 8.9 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -135

-135 NYY Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 10 runs

Royals at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Brady Singer (8-10) to the mound as they play the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease (6-7) when the clubs face off Monday.

KC: Singer CHW: Cease 27 (148.1 IP) Games/IP 29 (153.2 IP) 5.34 ERA 5.04 7.7 K/9 10.7

Rays at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (8-5) to the mound as they take on the Twins, who will look to Sonny Gray (7-6) for the game between the clubs on Monday.

TB: Glasnow MIN: Gray 17 (99.2 IP) Games/IP 28 (163 IP) 3.07 ERA 2.93 12.1 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Rays at Twins

TB Odds to Win: -135

-135 MIN Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8 runs

Marlins at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (9-8) to the bump as they play the Brewers, who will counter with Brandon Woodruff (4-1) when the teams play Monday.

MIA: Luzardo MIL: Woodruff 28 (155.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (47 IP) 3.77 ERA 2.30 10.5 K/9 10.5

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -160

-160 MIA Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 7.5 runs

Athletics at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Mason Miller (0-2) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will give the start to Framber Valdez (11-9) when the teams face off Monday.

OAK: Miller HOU: Valdez 5 (23.1 IP) Games/IP 27 (174.2 IP) 3.09 ERA 3.30 9.6 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -300

-300 OAK Odds to Win: +230

+230 Total: 8.5 runs

Cubs at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Jordan Wicks (3-0) to the mound as they take on the Rockies, who will look to Kyle Freeland (6-14) for the game between the clubs Monday.

CHC: Wicks COL: Freeland 3 (16.2 IP) Games/IP 27 (146.2 IP) 2.16 ERA 5.09 7.0 K/9 5.6

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Rockies

CHC Odds to Win: -185

-185 COL Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 11.5 runs

Angels at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Reid Detmers (3-10) to the bump as they take on the Mariners, who will give the start to Logan Gilbert (13-5) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.

LAA: Detmers SEA: Gilbert 25 (130.2 IP) Games/IP 28 (167 IP) 4.89 ERA 3.61 10.1 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Angels at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -225

-225 LAA Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 7.5 runs

Guardians at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Gavin Williams (2-5) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb (7-6) when the teams play on Monday.

CLE: Williams SF: Cobb 14 (70 IP) Games/IP 26 (144.1 IP) 3.34 ERA 3.74 9.3 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -145

-145 CLE Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 7.5 runs

Padres at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Pedro Avila (1-2) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will look to Gavin Stone (0-0) when the clubs play Monday.

SD: Avila LAD: Stone 10 (37 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 2.19 ERA - 9.2 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Padres at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -165

-165 SD Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9.5 runs

