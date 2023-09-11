Myles Straw -- with an on-base percentage of .103 in his past 10 games, 190 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on September 11 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks while batting .231.

Straw has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this year (74 of 131), with more than one hit 22 times (16.8%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Straw has driven home a run in 22 games this season (16.8%), including more than one RBI in 3.1% of his games.

He has scored at least once 43 times this season (32.8%), including eight games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 67 .206 AVG .252 .261 OBP .320 .266 SLG .310 10 XBH 10 0 HR 1 12 RBI 14 45/16 K/BB 44/22 4 SB 13

Giants Pitching Rankings