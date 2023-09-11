Myles Straw -- with an on-base percentage of .103 in his past 10 games, 190 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on September 11 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Read More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw has 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks while batting .231.
  • Straw has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this year (74 of 131), with more than one hit 22 times (16.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • Straw has driven home a run in 22 games this season (16.8%), including more than one RBI in 3.1% of his games.
  • He has scored at least once 43 times this season (32.8%), including eight games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Other Guardians Players vs the Giants

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
64 GP 67
.206 AVG .252
.261 OBP .320
.266 SLG .310
10 XBH 10
0 HR 1
12 RBI 14
45/16 K/BB 44/22
4 SB 13

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Cobb (7-6) takes the mound for the Giants in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.74 ERA in 144 1/3 innings pitched, with 128 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday, Sept. 3 against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander went three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 25th, 1.316 WHIP ranks 39th, and 8 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
