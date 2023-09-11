Steven Kwan vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.376) thanks to 43 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 40th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.
- Kwan has gotten at least one hit in 69.3% of his games this year (97 of 140), with multiple hits 44 times (31.4%).
- He has homered in 3.6% of his games this season, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Kwan has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this year (35 of 140), with two or more RBI nine times (6.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 47.9% of his games this season (67 of 140), with two or more runs 13 times (9.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|69
|.248
|AVG
|.296
|.332
|OBP
|.349
|.337
|SLG
|.415
|19
|XBH
|24
|2
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|30
|40/34
|K/BB
|26/25
|10
|SB
|8
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants will send Cobb (7-6) to the mound to make his 27th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 128 strikeouts through 144 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday, Sept. 3 against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.74), 39th in WHIP (1.316), and 36th in K/9 (8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.