After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.376) thanks to 43 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 40th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.

Kwan has gotten at least one hit in 69.3% of his games this year (97 of 140), with multiple hits 44 times (31.4%).

He has homered in 3.6% of his games this season, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Kwan has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this year (35 of 140), with two or more RBI nine times (6.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 47.9% of his games this season (67 of 140), with two or more runs 13 times (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 69 .248 AVG .296 .332 OBP .349 .337 SLG .415 19 XBH 24 2 HR 3 19 RBI 30 40/34 K/BB 26/25 10 SB 8

Giants Pitching Rankings