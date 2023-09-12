The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.353 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez has 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .248.

Ibanez has had a hit in 53 of 94 games this season (56.4%), including multiple hits 17 times (18.1%).

In 9.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 21 games this season (22.3%), Ibanez has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this year (29.8%), including five games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 43 .261 AVG .234 .300 OBP .269 .447 SLG .394 17 XBH 14 6 HR 4 13 RBI 17 33/9 K/BB 25/6 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings