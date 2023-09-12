Cam Gallagher vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Cam Gallagher -- batting .120 with a double, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the San Francisco Giants, with Sean Manaea on the hill, on September 12 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is hitting .138 with six doubles and four walks.
- Gallagher has gotten a hit in 15 of 48 games this year (31.3%), including three multi-hit games (6.3%).
- In 48 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Gallagher has driven in a run in five games this season (10.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this season (12.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|.107
|AVG
|.162
|.138
|OBP
|.192
|.125
|SLG
|.230
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|7
|19/2
|K/BB
|22/2
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants are sending Manaea (5-5) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw three innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.00, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 33 games this season. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.