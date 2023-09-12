Gabriel Arias vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Gabriel Arias (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Sean Manaea. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias has 13 doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks while hitting .212.
- Arias has had a hit in 43 of 92 games this season (46.7%), including multiple hits 14 times (15.2%).
- In 9.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16.3% of his games this year, Arias has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (6.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 27.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.5%.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.188
|AVG
|.234
|.275
|OBP
|.293
|.286
|SLG
|.421
|7
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|6
|9
|RBI
|12
|52/16
|K/BB
|47/12
|2
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 158 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Manaea (5-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw three innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 33 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 5.00 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .237 to opposing batters.
