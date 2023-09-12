Tuesday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (74-70) and the Cleveland Guardians (68-77) at Oracle Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-6, with the Giants securing the victory. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET on September 12.

The Giants will give the nod to Sean Manaea (5-5) versus the Guardians and Cal Quantrill (2-6).

Guardians vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Guardians vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 7, Guardians 6.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Guardians' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Guardians have been victorious in 29, or 42%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a mark of 2-3 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 27 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (583 total runs).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Guardians Schedule