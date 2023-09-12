Guardians vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 12
Tuesday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (74-70) and the Cleveland Guardians (68-77) at Oracle Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-6, with the Giants securing the victory. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET on September 12.
The Giants will give the nod to Sean Manaea (5-5) versus the Guardians and Cal Quantrill (2-6).
Guardians vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Giants 7, Guardians 6.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-4.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Guardians' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Guardians have been victorious in 29, or 42%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Cleveland has a mark of 2-3 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +150 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for Cleveland is No. 27 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (583 total runs).
- Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 7
|@ Angels
|L 3-2
|Cal Quantrill vs Jhonathan Diaz
|September 8
|@ Angels
|W 6-3
|Logan Allen vs Griffin Canning
|September 9
|@ Angels
|L 6-2
|Lucas Giolito vs Tyler Anderson
|September 10
|@ Angels
|L 2-1
|Tanner Bibee vs Kenny Rosenberg
|September 11
|@ Giants
|L 5-4
|Gavin Williams vs Alex Cobb
|September 12
|@ Giants
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Sean Manaea
|September 13
|@ Giants
|-
|Logan Allen vs Kyle Harrison
|September 15
|Rangers
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Jon Gray
|September 16
|Rangers
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 17
|Rangers
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Max Scherzer
|September 18
|@ Royals
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Jordan Lyles
