Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants take on Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

The Giants are -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (+125). An 8.5-run total is listed in the game.

Guardians vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -150 +125 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won in 29, or 42%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cleveland has entered 23 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 7-16 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 59 of its 143 games with a total.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 7-3-0 against the spread.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-36 32-41 27-24 41-53 48-45 20-32

