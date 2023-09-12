Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will play Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 110 home runs as a team.

Cleveland ranks 28th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Cleveland has scored 583 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Cleveland has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Cleveland has the ninth-best ERA (3.98) in the majors this season.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.294 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will hand the ball to Cal Quantrill (2-6) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Quantrill has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/7/2023 Angels L 3-2 Away Cal Quantrill Jhonathan Diaz 9/8/2023 Angels W 6-3 Away Logan Allen Griffin Canning 9/9/2023 Angels L 6-2 Away Lucas Giolito Tyler Anderson 9/10/2023 Angels L 2-1 Away Tanner Bibee Kenny Rosenberg 9/11/2023 Giants L 5-4 Away Gavin Williams Alex Cobb 9/12/2023 Giants - Away Cal Quantrill Sean Manaea 9/13/2023 Giants - Away Logan Allen Kyle Harrison 9/15/2023 Rangers - Home Lucas Giolito Jon Gray 9/16/2023 Rangers - Home Tanner Bibee Nathan Eovaldi 9/17/2023 Rangers - Home Gavin Williams Max Scherzer 9/18/2023 Royals - Away Cal Quantrill Jordan Lyles

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.