When the San Francisco Giants (74-70) and Cleveland Guardians (68-77) square of at Oracle Park on Tuesday, September 12, Sean Manaea will get the call for the Giants, while the Guardians will send Cal Quantrill to the hill. The game will start at 9:45 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +150. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Guardians vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Manaea - SF (5-5, 5.00 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (2-6, 5.70 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Guardians versus Giants game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Guardians (+150) in this matchup, means that you think the Guardians will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will José Ramírez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 38 out of the 70 games, or 54.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Giants have a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants won each of the four games it played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Guardians have come away with 29 wins in the 69 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 2-3 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Freeman 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+210) Ramón Laureano 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+175) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1400) 0.5 (+240) Cam Gallagher 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.