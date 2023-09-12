The San Francisco Giants host the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Wilmer Flores and others in this game.

Guardians vs. Giants Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 32 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 59 walks and 50 RBI (156 total hits). He's also swiped 18 bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.340/.375 so far this year.

Kwan enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Sep. 11 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Angels Sep. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Angels Sep. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Sep. 8 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 0 at Angels Sep. 7 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Sean Manaea Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Manaea Stats

The Giants will send Sean Manaea (5-5) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In six starts, Manaea has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 2.8 frames per outing.

In 33 appearances this season, he has finished 11 without allowing an earned run.

Manaea Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Sep. 6 3.0 4 2 2 1 0 at Padres Aug. 31 3.1 3 1 1 2 5 vs. Braves Aug. 26 3.2 3 2 2 5 2 at Phillies Aug. 21 2.2 3 3 3 3 2 vs. Rays Aug. 15 3.1 1 0 0 5 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Flores Stats

Flores has 22 doubles, 22 home runs, 34 walks and 54 RBI (104 total hits).

He's slashing .287/.351/.529 on the season.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Sep. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Sep. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Sep. 8 3-for-4 1 1 3 6 at Cubs Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 68 walks and 40 RBI (100 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashed .258/.374/.407 on the year.

Wade has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .438 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Sep. 11 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 10 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 8 0-for-1 0 0 1 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

