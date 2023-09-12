The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (hitting .294 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Giants.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Sean Manaea

Sean Manaea TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has 27 doubles, 17 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .310.

Naylor will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with two homers in his last games.

In 68.3% of his 104 games this season, Naylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 16 games this year (15.4%), homering in 4% of his plate appearances.

Naylor has picked up an RBI in 44.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 21.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 11 contests.

In 34 of 104 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 54 .303 AVG .317 .338 OBP .364 .463 SLG .558 16 XBH 28 7 HR 10 32 RBI 55 31/12 K/BB 28/15 2 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings