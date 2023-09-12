Matt Vierling -- hitting .351 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on September 12 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has 111 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .331.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 120th in the league in slugging.

Vierling will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 63.7% of his 113 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.9% of them.

In 6.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Vierling has an RBI in 22 of 113 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36 of 113 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 57 .235 AVG .307 .302 OBP .358 .321 SLG .439 10 XBH 16 3 HR 5 15 RBI 18 40/18 K/BB 53/14 3 SB 2

