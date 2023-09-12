Miguel Cabrera vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Miguel Cabrera (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .251 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
- Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has homered in 3.6% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this season (23.8%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (20.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.255
|AVG
|.247
|.318
|OBP
|.311
|.350
|SLG
|.329
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|16
|36/13
|K/BB
|27/13
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (201 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson (4-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.10, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.