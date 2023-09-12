On Tuesday, Myles Straw (.129 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 163 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Sean Manaea. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Sean Manaea TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 39 walks while batting .228.

In 56.1% of his 132 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Straw has driven home a run in 22 games this season (16.7%), including more than one RBI in 3.0% of his games.

He has scored a run in 43 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 68 .206 AVG .248 .261 OBP .318 .266 SLG .304 10 XBH 10 0 HR 1 12 RBI 14 45/16 K/BB 45/23 4 SB 13

Giants Pitching Rankings