The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson and his .622 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the White Sox.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 125 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .451, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season.

Torkelson has had a hit in 83 of 141 games this year (58.9%), including multiple hits 33 times (23.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games in 2023 (22 of 141), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has driven home a run in 53 games this year (37.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 44.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.2%.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 70 .212 AVG .259 .308 OBP .333 .365 SLG .533 23 XBH 36 8 HR 19 28 RBI 51 77/34 K/BB 69/29 1 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings