Steven Kwan vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Sean Manaea) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Giants.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .375, fueled by 43 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 124th in the league in slugging.
- Kwan has had a hit in 98 of 141 games this season (69.5%), including multiple hits 44 times (31.2%).
- In 3.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Kwan has picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In 67 of 141 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|70
|.248
|AVG
|.295
|.332
|OBP
|.347
|.337
|SLG
|.411
|19
|XBH
|24
|2
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|31
|40/34
|K/BB
|26/25
|10
|SB
|8
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
- The Giants give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
- Manaea (5-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw three innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 33 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.00, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.