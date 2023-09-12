After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Sean Manaea) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Sean Manaea

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .375, fueled by 43 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 124th in the league in slugging.

Kwan has had a hit in 98 of 141 games this season (69.5%), including multiple hits 44 times (31.2%).

In 3.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Kwan has picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In 67 of 141 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 70 .248 AVG .295 .332 OBP .347 .337 SLG .411 19 XBH 24 2 HR 3 19 RBI 31 40/34 K/BB 26/25 10 SB 8

Giants Pitching Rankings