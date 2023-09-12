The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl will hit the field against the Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Oddsmakers list the Reds as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +100 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Tigers vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -120 +100 9 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 2-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games. Detroit and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in three games in a row, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that stretch being 8.7.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 111 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (41.4%) in those games.

Detroit has entered 101 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 40-61 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 67 of its 143 games with a total this season.

The Tigers are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-41 35-36 27-31 39-45 53-57 13-19

