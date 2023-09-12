How to Watch the Tigers vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 12
Joey Wentz gets the nod for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Comerica Park against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Tigers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 143 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.
- Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .377 this season.
- The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.
- Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 564 (3.9 per game).
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .302.
- The Tigers rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Detroit has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.268 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Wentz (2-10) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 18th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, throwing 1 1/3 innings of relief while giving up one earned run without allowing a hit.
- He has earned a quality start one time in 17 starts this season.
- Wentz has made nine starts of five or more innings in 17 chances this season, and averages 4.3 frames when he pitches.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/6/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-3
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/7/2023
|Yankees
|W 10-3
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Carlos Rodón
|9/8/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-0
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Mike Clevinger
|9/9/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-1
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|José Ureña
|9/10/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Home
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Brandon Williamson
|9/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Connor Phillips
|9/14/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|-
|9/15/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Griffin Canning
|9/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|Tyler Anderson
|9/17/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Reid Detmers
