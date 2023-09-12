Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Reds on September 12, 2023
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Spencer Steer, Spencer Torkelson and others in the Cincinnati Reds-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 125 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 63 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .236/.321/.451 so far this year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 7
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 101 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .293/.354/.516 on the year.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 8
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 7
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Yankees
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 63 walks and 78 RBI (140 total hits). He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He has a .269/.358/.452 slash line so far this year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 10
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
TJ Friedl Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Friedl Stats
- TJ Friedl has recorded 117 hits with 20 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with 22 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .271/.339/.440 on the year.
- Friedl heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two triples, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Friedl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 10
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 9
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 8
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
