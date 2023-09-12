The Cincinnati Reds (74-71) visit the Detroit Tigers (66-77) to start a three-game series at Comerica Park, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday. The Reds are on the back of a series defeat to the Cardinals, and the Tigers a series win over the White Sox.

The Reds will give the nod to Brandon Williamson (4-4) against the Tigers and Joey Wentz (2-10).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season. He is 2-10 with a 6.65 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the left-hander tossed 1 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run without surrendering a hit.

In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.65, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .289 against him.

Wentz is trying to collect his second quality start of the season.

Wentz will try to collect his 10th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.3 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

The Reds will hand the ball to Williamson (4-4) for his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.10 and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .239 in 19 games this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Williamson has started 19 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 14 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

