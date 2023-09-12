Tyler Freeman vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Tyler Freeman (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman is hitting .235 with six doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- In 51.2% of his games this season (21 of 41), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (17.1%) he recorded more than one.
- In 41 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.
- Freeman has had an RBI in nine games this season.
- In 10 of 41 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|21
|.288
|AVG
|.194
|.383
|OBP
|.225
|.404
|SLG
|.284
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|5
|7/7
|K/BB
|16/2
|2
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 158 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants are sending Manaea (5-5) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when the left-hander threw three innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 33 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 5.00 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .237 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.