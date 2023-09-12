The Detroit Tigers, including Tyler Nevin (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Nevin? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Nevin At The Plate

Nevin has a double, a home run and nine walks while hitting .138.

Nevin has had a base hit in seven of 27 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in one of 27 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season, Nevin has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in four of 27 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 16 .200 AVG .105 .385 OBP .205 .350 SLG .132 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 3 RBI 3 5/5 K/BB 10/4 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings