Wednesday's game between the San Francisco Giants (74-71) and Cleveland Guardians (69-77) going head to head at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 3:45 PM ET on September 13.

The probable pitchers are Kyle Harrison (1-1) for the Giants and Logan Allen (7-7) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA

Guardians vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Giants 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have come away with 30 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Cleveland has won 11 of 31 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (586 total, four per game).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.96 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

Guardians Schedule