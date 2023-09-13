Guardians vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 13
Wednesday's game between the San Francisco Giants (74-71) and Cleveland Guardians (69-77) going head to head at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 3:45 PM ET on September 13.
The probable pitchers are Kyle Harrison (1-1) for the Giants and Logan Allen (7-7) for the Guardians.
Guardians vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Giants 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-4.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.
- The Guardians have come away with 30 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Cleveland has won 11 of 31 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Cleveland scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (586 total, four per game).
- The Guardians have pitched to a 3.96 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 8
|@ Angels
|W 6-3
|Logan Allen vs Griffin Canning
|September 9
|@ Angels
|L 6-2
|Lucas Giolito vs Tyler Anderson
|September 10
|@ Angels
|L 2-1
|Tanner Bibee vs Kenny Rosenberg
|September 11
|@ Giants
|L 5-4
|Gavin Williams vs Alex Cobb
|September 12
|@ Giants
|W 3-1
|Cal Quantrill vs Sean Manaea
|September 13
|@ Giants
|-
|Logan Allen vs Kyle Harrison
|September 15
|Rangers
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Jon Gray
|September 16
|Rangers
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Dane Dunning
|September 17
|Rangers
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Max Scherzer
|September 18
|@ Royals
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Jordan Lyles
|September 19
|@ Royals
|-
|Logan Allen vs TBA
