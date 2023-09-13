How to Watch the Guardians vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 13
Kyle Harrison will start for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Oracle Park against Bo Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Giants vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Guardians Player Props
|Giants vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 110 home runs as a team.
- Cleveland ranks 29th in the majors with a .376 team slugging percentage.
- The Guardians rank 17th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
- Cleveland has scored 586 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).
- The Guardians have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.
- Cleveland strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Cleveland has pitched to a 3.96 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.
- Guardians pitchers have a 1.292 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Allen (7-7) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 23rd start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
- He has seven quality starts in 22 chances this season.
- Allen has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/8/2023
|Angels
|W 6-3
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Griffin Canning
|9/9/2023
|Angels
|L 6-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Tyler Anderson
|9/10/2023
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Kenny Rosenberg
|9/11/2023
|Giants
|L 5-4
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Alex Cobb
|9/12/2023
|Giants
|W 3-1
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Sean Manaea
|9/13/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Kyle Harrison
|9/15/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Jon Gray
|9/16/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Dane Dunning
|9/17/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Max Scherzer
|9/18/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Jordan Lyles
|9/19/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.