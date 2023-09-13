The San Francisco Giants (74-71) and Cleveland Guardians (69-77) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable pitchers are Kyle Harrison (1-1) for the Giants and Logan Allen (7-7) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 3:45 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Harrison - SF (1-1, 4.87 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (7-7, 3.68 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

Allen (7-7) takes the mound first for the Guardians in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.68 ERA in 117 1/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.

The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 25-year-old has a 3.68 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings during 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.

Allen heads into this game with seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Allen will try to prolong a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per appearance).

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Harrison

The Giants' Harrison (1-1) will make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 22-year-old has pitched to a 4.87 ERA this season with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across four games.

Harrison has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

