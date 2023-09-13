How to Watch the Tigers vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 13
Spencer Torkelson and Spencer Steer are the hottest hitters on the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds, who meet on Wednesday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 25th in MLB play with 144 total home runs.
- Detroit has the third-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.377).
- The Tigers' .235 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.
- Detroit has the No. 29 offense in MLB play, scoring four runs per game (569 total runs).
- The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .302.
- The Tigers strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 22 mark in baseball.
- Detroit's pitching staff is 20th in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Detroit has a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.268).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Eduardo Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 23rd of the season. He is 11-7 with a 3.18 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Rodriguez is aiming for his third straight quality start.
- Rodriguez will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/7/2023
|Yankees
|W 10-3
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Carlos Rodón
|9/8/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-0
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Mike Clevinger
|9/9/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-1
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|José Ureña
|9/10/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Home
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/12/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Brandon Williamson
|9/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Connor Phillips
|9/14/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|-
|9/15/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Griffin Canning
|9/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|Tyler Anderson
|9/17/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Reid Detmers
|9/18/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Lance Lynn
