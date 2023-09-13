Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Detroit Tigers-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Comerica Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Tigers vs. Reds Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.