We have 2023 high school football action in Cuyahoga County, Ohio this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Hawken High School at Conneaut High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Conneaut, OH

Conneaut, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Beachwood High School at Crestwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Mantua, OH

Mantua, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Chagrin Falls High School at Edgewood High School - Ashtabula

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Ashtabula, OH

Ashtabula, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Nordonia High School at North Royalton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: North Royalton, OH

North Royalton, OH Conference: Suburban League

Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Buckeye High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Medina, OH

Medina, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Independence High School at Thomas W Harvey High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Painesville, OH

Painesville, OH Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference

Chagrin Valley Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Bedford High School at Brush High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Lyndhurst, OH

Lyndhurst, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity High School at Berkshire High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Burton, OH

Burton, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastlake North High School at Garfield Heights High School