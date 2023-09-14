Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Hamilton County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
In Hamilton County, Ohio, there are attractive high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Cincinnati Country Day School at Clermont Northeastern
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Batavia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Madeira High School at Reading High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Reading, OH
- Conference: Cincinnati Hills League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakota West High School at Colerain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elder at Saint Xavier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Northwest High School - Cincinnati
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roger Bacon at McNicholas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Greater Catholic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walnut Hills at Anderson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Turpin High School at West Clermont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
