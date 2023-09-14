Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Montgomery County, Ohio this week? We've got the information.

    • Montgomery County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Oakwood at Waynesville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Waynesville, OH
    • Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Dixie High School at National Trail High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: New Paris, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thurgood Marshall at Preble Shawnee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Camden, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Meadowdale at Fort Loramie High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Fort Loramie, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Centerville High School at Northmont High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Clayton, OH
    • Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Talawanda High School at Carroll High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Dayton, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Beaver Local High School at Union Local High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Belmont, OH
    • Conference: Buckeye 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

