Montgomery County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Oakwood at Waynesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Waynesville, OH

Waynesville, OH Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League

Southwestern Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Dixie High School at National Trail High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: New Paris, OH

New Paris, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Thurgood Marshall at Preble Shawnee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Camden, OH

Camden, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Meadowdale at Fort Loramie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Fort Loramie, OH

Fort Loramie, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Centerville High School at Northmont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Clayton, OH

Clayton, OH Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference

Greater Western Ohio Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Talawanda High School at Carroll High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Dayton, OH

Dayton, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Beaver Local High School at Union Local High School